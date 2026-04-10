Iran Conflict Triggers Worst Drawdowns Since 2022:

How Geopolitical Shockwaves Are Stress-Testing Multi-Strategy Hedge Funds and Exposing the Risks of High Leverage

(HedgeCo.Net) A sudden escalation in tensions tied to the Iran conflict has sent shockwaves through global markets, triggering some of the worst hedge fund drawdowns since 2022. Multi-strategy giants—including Balyasny Asset Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management—reported steep losses in March, underscoring how rapidly geopolitical risk can unravel even the most sophisticated portfolios.

Balyasny declined 4.3% for the month, while ExodusPoint fell 4.5%, marking one of the most challenging periods for the industry in over four years. While these figures may appear modest relative to historical crises, they represent a significant break from the steady, low-volatility returns that have defined the multi-strategy hedge fund model in recent years.

The Catalyst: A Geopolitical Shock with Market-Wide Consequences

The Iran-linked conflict introduced a classic “risk-off” shock into global markets—but with modern complexities that amplified its impact.

Unlike previous geopolitical flare-ups, this event struck at a time when markets were already fragile. Investors were grappling with persistent inflation, uncertain central bank policy, and elevated asset valuations. The geopolitical escalation acted as a catalyst, accelerating a repricing that was arguably already underway.

Energy markets reacted first. Oil prices surged sharply on fears of supply disruption, triggering a ripple effect across inflation expectations, bond yields, and equity valuations. For hedge funds positioned for relative stability or gradual macro shifts, the speed of the move proved particularly damaging.

The result was a synchronized sell-off across asset classes—one that challenged the diversification assumptions underpinning many multi-strategy portfolios.

Correlation Breakdown: The Hidden Risk

At the heart of the drawdowns was a breakdown in correlations.

Multi-strategy hedge funds rely on the principle that different strategies—equities, fixed income, commodities, and arbitrage—will behave differently under stress, allowing gains in one area to offset losses in another.

In March, that assumption faltered.

Equities sold off sharply, particularly in rate-sensitive sectors such as technology. At the same time, bond markets experienced heightened volatility as inflation fears resurfaced. Commodities, while rising in some areas like energy, did not provide sufficient offset due to positioning and timing mismatches.

This convergence of losses across strategies is particularly dangerous for leveraged portfolios, as it reduces the effectiveness of diversification precisely when it is needed most.

The Leverage Factor: Amplifying Losses

One of the defining characteristics of modern multi-strategy hedge funds is their use of high gross leverage.

Firms like Balyasny and ExodusPoint operate “pod” structures, allocating capital to hundreds of individual portfolio managers who deploy capital across a wide range of strategies. To generate consistent returns, these strategies often employ leverage to amplify relatively small inefficiencies.

In stable environments, this approach has been extraordinarily successful.

In volatile environments, it becomes a vulnerability.

As markets moved rapidly in March, leverage amplified losses across multiple books simultaneously. Margin requirements increased, forcing funds to either inject additional capital or reduce positions—often at unfavorable prices.

This dynamic created a feedback loop, where deleveraging contributed to further market moves, exacerbating losses across the system.

The Pod Shop Model Under Scrutiny

The recent drawdowns have reignited debate about the resilience of the “pod shop” model that dominates the hedge fund landscape.

Firms like Citadel, Millennium Management, and Point72 have built vast, decentralized trading operations designed to generate steady, uncorrelated returns.

The model has delivered exceptional performance over the past decade, attracting tens of billions in investor capital and reshaping the industry.

However, it is not without its critics.

Some argue that the increasing similarity of strategies across pods—and across firms—has led to a form of “crowding,” where many funds are effectively making the same trades. In such an environment, market shocks can trigger simultaneous unwinds, amplifying volatility.

The March drawdowns provide a real-world test of these concerns.

While the losses were contained relative to historical crises, they highlight the potential for systemic risk within the multi-strategy ecosystem.

Energy Shock and Inflation Feedback Loops

The surge in oil prices played a central role in the market turmoil.

Energy is not just another asset class—it is a critical input into the global economy. Rising oil prices feed directly into inflation, influencing central bank policy and financial conditions more broadly.

As crude prices spiked, markets began to reassess the likelihood of interest rate cuts. Expectations shifted rapidly, leading to higher bond yields and increased volatility across fixed income markets.

This created a feedback loop:

Higher oil prices ? higher inflation expectations

Higher inflation ? tighter monetary policy expectations

Tighter policy ? lower equity valuations and higher bond volatility

For hedge funds positioned for a more benign macro environment, this sequence of events proved highly disruptive.

Liquidity Stress in Modern Markets

Another key factor in the drawdowns was the deterioration of market liquidity.

In theory, large institutional players should be able to adjust positions relatively easily. In practice, liquidity can evaporate quickly during periods of stress.

Bid-ask spreads widened, market depth declined, and execution costs increased across asset classes. For funds attempting to reduce risk, these conditions made it more difficult—and more expensive—to exit positions.

The problem is particularly acute for crowded trades, where many participants are trying to do the same thing at the same time.

As positions were unwound, prices moved further against them, creating a classic “liquidity spiral.”

A Different Kind of Crisis

It is important to note that the March drawdowns differ significantly from past hedge fund crises.

In 2008, the industry faced a systemic collapse driven by credit market dysfunction and counterparty risk. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a sudden, global shutdown of economic activity.

The current episode is more nuanced.

It is not a crisis in the traditional sense, but rather a stress test of the modern hedge fund model in a more volatile and uncertain environment.

Losses have been meaningful, but not catastrophic. Importantly, there has been no widespread failure of funds or systemic breakdown of financial infrastructure.

Instead, the events of March highlight a gradual shift in the risk landscape—one that may have long-term implications for how hedge funds operate.

Investor Perspective: Reassessing Expectations

For institutional investors, the recent drawdowns raise important questions about expectations and risk tolerance.

Multi-strategy hedge funds have marketed themselves as providers of steady, low-volatility returns. While they have largely delivered on this promise, periods like March serve as a reminder that these strategies are not risk-free.

Investors may need to recalibrate their expectations, recognizing that higher volatility environments will likely lead to more frequent—and potentially larger—drawdowns.

At the same time, the relative resilience of these funds compared to traditional asset classes may reinforce their role as core portfolio allocations.

Risk Management Evolution

The events of March are likely to accelerate changes in risk management across the industry.

Key areas of focus include:

Leverage Management: Reducing reliance on high leverage, particularly in crowded trades

Reducing reliance on high leverage, particularly in crowded trades Liquidity Stress Testing: Incorporating more severe liquidity scenarios into risk models

Incorporating more severe liquidity scenarios into risk models Correlation Analysis: Moving beyond historical correlations to account for regime shifts

Moving beyond historical correlations to account for regime shifts Geopolitical Risk Integration: Enhancing the ability to respond to sudden geopolitical shocks

Firms that can adapt quickly to these challenges will be better positioned to navigate the evolving market environment.

The Road Ahead: Volatility as the New Normal

Looking forward, the conditions that contributed to the March drawdowns are unlikely to disappear.

Geopolitical tensions remain elevated, inflation dynamics are uncertain, and central banks are navigating a complex policy landscape.

In this environment, volatility is likely to remain a defining feature of markets.

For hedge funds, this presents both challenges and opportunities.

Higher volatility can create more trading opportunities, particularly for firms with strong risk management and execution capabilities. However, it also increases the risk of large, rapid drawdowns.

The key will be finding the right balance between risk and return in a more unpredictable world.

Conclusion: A Stress Test, Not a Breakdown

The drawdowns experienced by Balyasny and ExodusPoint in March represent a significant moment for the hedge fund industry—but not a crisis.

Rather, they are a stress test of a model that has dominated the industry for the past decade.

The results are mixed.

On one hand, the losses highlight the vulnerabilities of leveraged, multi-strategy approaches in volatile environments. On the other hand, the absence of systemic failures suggests that the model remains fundamentally sound.

For firms like Balyasny and ExodusPoint, the focus will now shift to adaptation—refining strategies, adjusting risk frameworks, and preparing for a future where volatility is the norm rather than the exception.

For investors, the lesson is clear: even the most sophisticated strategies are not immune to market shocks.

But in a world defined by uncertainty, the ability to navigate those shocks may ultimately be the most valuable skill of all.