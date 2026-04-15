The “Operational Pivot”: S&P Global’s 2026 Private Equity Survey:

(HedgeCo.Net) — A landmark report released this week by S&P Global is signaling a profound shift in the DNA of the private equity industry. According to its 2026 Global Private Equity Survey, 71% of general partners (GPs) now prioritize operational value creation over financial engineering—a decisive pivot that marks the most significant strategic reorientation in the asset class in more than a decade.
For an industry long associated with leverage, multiple expansion, and financial structuring, the findings underscore a new reality: the era of easy money is over. In its place, a more complex, execution-driven model is emerging—one where returns are increasingly dependent on operational excellence, technological integration, and long-term strategic transformation.
From Financial Engineering to Operational Excellence
For much of the past two decades, private equity firms generated outsized returns through financial engineering. Low interest rates enabled aggressive use of leverage, while rising asset prices allowed firms to exit investments at higher multiples.
That model, however, has come under increasing pressure. The post-pandemic inflation surge prompted central banks to raise interest rates sharply, fundamentally altering the cost of capital. As borrowing costs increased, the viability of highly leveraged transactions diminished.
The S&P Global survey highlights how GPs are adapting. Rather than relying on capital structure optimization, firms are focusing on improving the underlying performance of portfolio companies. This includes initiatives such as:
- Streamlining operations and reducing costs
- Enhancing revenue growth through pricing and product innovation
- Implementing advanced data analytics and AI-driven decision-making
- Optimizing supply chains and logistics
“This is not a marginal shift—it’s a structural transformation,” said one senior private equity executive. “Value creation today is about building better businesses, not just better balance sheets.”
The End of the “Multiple Expansion” Era
Historically, a significant portion of private equity returns has come from multiple expansion—the ability to sell a company at a higher valuation multiple than it was acquired. In a low-rate environment, investors were willing to pay premium valuations for growth and stability.
Today, that dynamic has reversed. Higher interest rates have compressed valuation multiples across many sectors, limiting the scope for expansion. In some cases, multiples have even contracted, putting pressure on exit valuations.
As a result, GPs can no longer rely on market conditions to drive returns. Instead, they must generate value internally—through operational improvements that enhance profitability and cash flow.
This shift is reflected in the survey data, with a majority of respondents indicating that operational initiatives now account for the largest share of value creation in their portfolios.
AI and Technology: The New Value Drivers
One of the most striking findings of the S&P Global report is the central role of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—in driving operational improvements.
Private equity firms are increasingly investing in digital transformation initiatives across their portfolio companies. These efforts span a wide range of applications, including:
- Supply chain optimization: Using AI to forecast demand, manage inventory, and reduce logistics costs
- Pricing analytics: Leveraging data to optimize pricing strategies and improve margins
- Customer insights: Utilizing machine learning to enhance customer segmentation and engagement
- Operational efficiency: Automating routine processes to reduce labor costs and increase productivity
The integration of technology is not limited to portfolio companies. Many firms are also deploying advanced analytics within their own operations, enabling more informed investment decisions and more effective portfolio management.
Operational Playbooks: Standardization and Scale
As operational value creation becomes more central to the private equity model, firms are developing standardized “playbooks” that can be applied across multiple portfolio companies.
These playbooks typically include a set of best practices and tools designed to drive performance improvements. Examples include:
- Lean manufacturing techniques
- Digital marketing strategies
- Procurement optimization frameworks
- Talent management and leadership development programs
By standardizing these approaches, firms can achieve economies of scale and accelerate the implementation of operational initiatives.
Larger firms, in particular, have invested heavily in building dedicated operating teams—groups of specialists who work alongside management teams to execute transformation strategies.
The Rise of Operating Partners
The increasing emphasis on operations has elevated the role of operating partners within private equity firms. These individuals, often with extensive industry or consulting experience, are responsible for driving value creation initiatives within portfolio companies.
Operating partners work closely with management teams to identify opportunities for improvement, develop strategic plans, and oversee execution. Their involvement can range from advisory support to hands-on operational leadership.
The S&P Global survey indicates that firms with strong operating capabilities are better positioned to navigate the current environment, particularly as competition for deals intensifies and margins come under pressure.
Implications for Portfolio Companies
For portfolio companies, the operational pivot represents both an opportunity and a challenge. On the one hand, access to capital and expertise can enable significant growth and transformation. On the other, increased scrutiny and performance expectations can create pressure on management teams.
In many cases, private equity ownership now entails a more active and collaborative partnership, with GPs working closely with executives to drive change.
This dynamic is particularly evident in sectors undergoing rapid transformation, such as technology, healthcare, and industrials, where operational improvements can have a significant impact on performance.
Exit Strategies in a New Environment
The shift toward operational value creation also has implications for exit strategies. In a market where valuation multiples are under pressure, demonstrating tangible improvements in performance is critical to achieving attractive exit prices.
Buyers—whether strategic acquirers or other private equity firms—are increasingly focused on fundamentals, including revenue growth, margin expansion, and cash flow generation. This places a premium on firms that can deliver measurable operational improvements during the holding period.
Challenges and Risks
While the operational pivot offers significant opportunities, it also introduces new challenges. Executing complex transformation initiatives requires expertise, resources, and time. Not all firms have the capabilities to succeed in this environment.
Additionally, the increased focus on operations can lead to execution risk. Missteps in strategy or implementation can erode value and impact returns.
The competitive landscape is also evolving, with firms competing not only on capital but also on operational capabilities. This raises the bar for performance and differentiation.
A Structural Evolution of Private Equity
The findings of the S&P Global survey point to a broader structural evolution within the private equity industry. As the macroeconomic environment changes, so too must the strategies and capabilities of firms. The shift from financial engineering to operational excellence reflects a maturation of the asset class—one that aligns more closely with long-term value creation and sustainable growth.
Conclusion: A New Playbook for Value Creation
The “Operational Pivot” identified by S&P Global represents a defining moment for private equity. In an environment characterized by higher capital costs and increased uncertainty, the ability to drive operational improvements has become the primary engine of returns.
For investors, this shift offers both reassurance and challenge. While the focus on fundamentals may enhance the resilience of the asset class, it also requires greater scrutiny of manager capabilities.
For private equity firms, the message is clear: success in the next decade will depend not on financial engineering, but on the ability to build, transform, and grow businesses in a complex and rapidly changing world. As one industry leader summarized, “The easy money era is over. What comes next is harder—but ultimately more sustainable.”