Algorithmic Trading Becomes “Essential,” Not “Optional” for the Modern Hedge Fund:

(HedgeCo.Net) Algorithmic trading is no longer a specialist tool sitting on the edge of the hedge fund industry. It has moved decisively into the center of the business.

New industry data suggests that nearly a third of hedge funds now execute the majority of their trades using algorithms, underscoring a structural change in how professional investors approach the market. Among the most widely adopted techniques are VWAP strategies—designed to minimize trading costs relative to a stock’s average daily price—and Dark Liquidity Seeking tools, which look for hidden pools of liquidity away from public exchanges. The shift reflects more than technological modernization. It signals a deeper transformation in market structure, competition, and the economics of alpha generation.

For years, algorithmic trading was sometimes viewed as a tactical enhancement—a useful but optional capability that could help improve execution quality, especially for larger firms or high-volume trading desks. Today that perception is rapidly disappearing. The modern hedge fund increasingly sees algorithmic execution as an operational necessity, not a competitive luxury. In markets defined by speed, fragmentation, rising message traffic, tighter spreads, crowding, and increasingly complex liquidity conditions, the ability to trade intelligently and discreetly has become central to protecting returns.

This matters because in a world where alpha is harder to earn, the cost of entering and exiting positions matters more than ever.

Execution has always been one of the hidden battlegrounds in hedge fund performance. A portfolio manager may identify the right investment theme, construct the right long-short book, and correctly anticipate a market move, but the value of that insight can be eroded if trades are executed poorly. Market impact, slippage, signaling risk, and liquidity leakage can all turn a good idea into a mediocre realized return. As hedge funds compete in increasingly crowded markets, reducing those frictions has become a strategic imperative.

That is one reason algorithmic trading is becoming essential. It helps funds manage the gap between theoretical returns and realized returns.

The classic image of hedge fund trading once revolved around voice brokers, human relationships, and manual judgment. That model still matters in certain markets—especially less liquid credit, structured products, complex derivatives, and negotiated private transactions—but in listed equities, futures, ETFs, and many liquid macro instruments, the environment has changed. Ele