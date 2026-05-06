Ripple’s Garlinghouse at Consensus 2026 Declares a “Big Positive Shift” for Crypto:

(HedgeCo.Net) The U.S. digital asset industry may be entering one of its most consequential legislative windows in years, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is making the case that Washington is finally moving from regulatory gridlock toward market structure clarity.

Speaking at Consensus 2026 in Miami, Garlinghouse defended the latest compromise language around the CLARITY Act and described the past week as a “big positive shift” for crypto policy. His comments came as lawmakers, crypto firms, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, banking groups, and institutional investors all focus on whether the Senate Banking Committee can move the bill forward before legislative momentum fades. The legislation has become one of the industry’s most important policy priorities because it would help define how digital assets are regulated in the United States and clarify the roles of federal agencies overseeing crypto markets.

For Ripple, Coinbase, Circle, major exchanges, digital asset managers, and a growing base of institutional investors, the stakes are unusually high. The CLARITY Act is not simply another crypto bill. It is part of a broader attempt to replace years of enforcement-driven uncertainty with a more durable legal framework. The bill’s supporters argue that without congressional action, the United States will continue to rely on shifting agency interpretations, court rulings, and enforcement actions that leave entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions uncertain about what is permitted.

Garlinghouse’s message in Miami was direct: regulatory clarity is now close enough to matter, but still fragile enough to fail.

That tension explains why his remarks drew attention across the crypto and alternative investment communities. The industry has repeatedly watched crypto legislation appear to gain momentum, only to stall over partisan fights, agency jurisdiction, stablecoin rules, bank lobbying pressure, and concerns over consumer protection. This time, however, the latest compromise language appears to have revived confidence that a path through the Senate may still exist.

At the center of the most recent breakthrough is a compromise around stablecoin yield and customer rewards. Senators Thom Tillis and Angela Alsobrooks reportedly helped shape language that would restrict crypto firms from offering yield-bearing stablecoins that resemble traditional bank deposit interest, while still allowing certain rewards or incentives tied to user activity. That distinction is critical because stablecoin rewards have become a major flashpoint between crypto companies and banking groups.

Banks have warned that stablecoin yield products could pull deposits out of the traditional banking system, especially if crypto platforms are allowed to offer interest-like incentives without being subject to the same regulatory obligations as insured banks. Crypto firms counter that customer rewards are not necessarily equivalent to bank interest and that overly restrictive language would damage innovation, competition, and consumer choice.

The compromise appears designed to split the difference. It addresses bank concerns by limiting stablecoin products that closely mimic deposit interest, but it gives crypto companies room to continue offering reward programs under rules that regulators would later define. For companies such as Coinbase, which has relied on stablecoin-related economics as an important revenue stream, that distinction could be financially meaningful. Barron’s reported that the compromise could clear a major obstacle to a Senate Banking Committee vote, even as remaining political and industry hurdles continue to threaten the bill’s timeline.

For Garlinghouse, the compromise is not perfect. But his argument is that legislative progress matters more than ideological purity. That is an important shift in tone for an industry that has often fractured over policy details. Crypto companies frequently agree that the United States needs clearer rules, but they often disagree over how those rules should treat exchanges, stablecoins, custody, token issuance, decentralized protocols, and agency oversight.

Ripple has a particular reason to care about statutory clarity. The company spent years locked in a high-profile battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over XRP and the classification of digital assets. That fight became one of the defining examples of the industry’s complaint that U.S. regulators were trying to govern crypto through lawsuits rather than legislation. Garlinghouse has repeatedly argued that the SEC’s enforcement-first posture created confusion rather than protecting markets.

The CLARITY Act is therefore more than a policy preference for Ripple. It is a direct response to the regulatory uncertainty that shaped the company’s recent history.

The bill’s broader purpose is to establish a clearer division of authority between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. One of the core unresolved questions in U.S. crypto regulation has been whether many digital assets should be treated as securities, commodities, or something else depending on how they are issued, traded, and used. Without clear statutory lines, companies have faced uncertainty over registration obligations, exchange rules, disclosure requirements, custody standards, and enforcement risk.

That uncertainty has weighed heavily on institutional adoption. Hedge funds, asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, and pension-linked platforms may be willing to explore digital assets, but they need confidence that market infrastructure is legally durable. A regulatory framework that can change dramatically depending on agency leadership is difficult for large institutions to underwrite. Garlinghouse’s argument is that codifying rules into law would create a more stable foundation for investment, product development, and market growth.

That is why the next two weeks have become so important. According to reports from Consensus Miami, Garlinghouse warned that the Senate Banking Committee must move toward a markup soon or the bill’s chances could weaken significantly. The legislative calendar is unforgiving, and crypto policy remains exposed to partisan disputes, banking industry pressure, law enforcement concerns, and broader political distractions.

For the market, timing matters. A bill that moves through committee can become a serious legislative vehicle. A bill that misses its window risks becoming another unresolved Washington talking point. Crypto investors have seen this pattern before: optimism builds, industry leaders declare momentum, and then the process slows as competing interests dig in.

This time, market sentiment appears to be responding more positively. Investopedia reported that Bitcoin’s rebound above $81,000 has been helped in part by renewed optimism surrounding CLARITY Act progress, with traders interpreting the compromise language as a sign that long-delayed crypto legislation may be gaining traction.

That does not mean the bill is guaranteed to pass. It means regulatory clarity has again become a market catalyst.

For hedge funds and alternative asset managers, that catalyst matters. Crypto is no longer a niche asset class observed only by venture investors and retail traders. It is now embedded in macro portfolios, multi-strategy books, ETF flows, structured products, public equities, custody platforms, mining infrastructure, and tokenization strategies. Regulatory clarity can affect liquidity, volatility, market access, exchange volumes, issuer behavior, and institutional risk appetite.

A clearer market structure regime would likely benefit the most established crypto firms first. Exchanges with strong compliance systems, stablecoin issuers with scale, custody providers, institutional brokers, and asset managers with regulated products would be positioned to gain share as weaker or offshore competitors face higher barriers. That is one reason large crypto companies have generally supported comprehensive legislation, even when the details are imperfect.

For Ripple, a clearer framework could strengthen the long-term case for blockchain-based payments, tokenized settlement, and digital asset utility. The company has long argued that crypto should not be viewed only as speculative trading infrastructure. It sees blockchain networks as payment rails, settlement systems, and tools for cross-border value transfer. But those use cases require regulatory certainty, especially when dealing with banks, financial institutions, and enterprises that cannot operate in legal gray zones.

Garlinghouse’s defense of the CLARITY Act therefore reflects a broader strategic calculation. Ripple does not need a bill that favors XRP alone. It needs a U.S. regulatory environment that allows legitimate digital asset businesses to operate, compete, and build. That is why he framed the bill as important beyond Ripple’s own interests and warned against allowing internal crypto divisions to derail progress.

That message is also aimed at the industry itself. Crypto has often struggled with fragmentation. Bitcoin maximalists, Ethereum developers, stablecoin issuers, centralized exchanges, DeFi advocates, token projects, payment networks, and institutional service providers do not always want the same rules. Some worry legislation will overregulate the space. Others believe clear rules are necessary for mainstream adoption.

Garlinghouse’s position is that clarity is better than chaos. That framing is powerful because it acknowledges that the bill may involve compromises, but argues that the alternative is continued uncertainty. Reports from the event noted that he urged the industry to support the legislation rather than allow disagreements to undermine the first realistic path toward a durable framework.

The banking lobby remains a major obstacle. Traditional banks have become increasingly vocal in pushing back against crypto products that could compete with deposits, payments, or custody. Their concerns are not trivial. Stablecoins, if widely adopted, could change how money moves through the financial system. They could also create new risks if issuers are not properly regulated, reserves are not transparent, or customers misunderstand the difference between stablecoin balances and insured bank deposits.

But crypto firms argue that the banking sector is also trying to protect incumbent advantages. From their perspective, stablecoins are not simply bank substitutes; they are programmable, internet-native payment instruments that can reduce friction, improve settlement speed, and expand financial access. The CLARITY Act debate has therefore become a proxy fight over the future architecture of money and market infrastructure.

Institutional investors are watching carefully because the outcome could shape product development for years. If the United States creates a workable framework, more capital may flow into digital asset strategies, tokenized funds, stablecoin settlement, and blockchain-based infrastructure. If the bill stalls, companies may continue to shift activity overseas or rely on fragmented state, federal, and international rules.

The alternative investment industry has particular exposure to the outcome. Hedge funds trade crypto volatility, basis spreads, tokens, miners, exchanges, and public equities tied to digital assets. Private equity firms are evaluating payments infrastructure, custody platforms, compliance technology, and blockchain analytics businesses. Venture funds continue to finance Web3 infrastructure, stablecoin applications, and tokenization platforms. Credit investors are watching the balance sheets of crypto-linked public companies and miners. A clearer regime could improve underwriting across all of these categories.

At the same time, legislation could create winners and losers. Compliance-heavy regulation may favor large, well-capitalized firms while pressuring smaller startups. Stablecoin yield restrictions could alter revenue models. CFTC oversight of trading markets could reshape exchange operations. SEC authority over certain token issuance activity could impose disclosure obligations and constrain projects that previously operated more freely.

That is why the CLARITY Act is both an opportunity and a risk. It could unlock institutional confidence, but it could also formalize rules that change the economics of some crypto businesses. Investors will need to evaluate not only whether the bill passes, but who benefits from the final text.

Garlinghouse’s remarks suggest that Ripple believes the benefits outweigh the compromises. That view may be increasingly common among established crypto firms. After years of lawsuits, enforcement actions, exchange uncertainty, and political swings, many companies now prefer a demanding but clear framework to a flexible but unpredictable one.

The market’s reaction also suggests that investors are hungry for progress. Bitcoin’s rebound alongside signs of legislative momentum shows how closely regulatory developments are tied to sentiment. Crypto markets are still driven by liquidity, macro conditions, ETF flows, halving-cycle narratives, and risk appetite, but policy clarity has become a major variable.

For Washington, the challenge is to move fast enough to maintain momentum while carefully enough to address legitimate risks. Digital assets touch consumer protection, national security, payments, banking stability, investor disclosure, market manipulation, tax compliance, and financial innovation. A poorly designed bill could create loopholes or unintended consequences. A delayed bill could preserve the status quo that nearly everyone claims to dislike.

That is the narrow path the Senate now faces.

If the Banking Committee schedules a markup and the compromise holds, the CLARITY Act could move from aspiration to actionable legislation. If the committee fails to act, the industry may face another cycle of frustration, with agencies continuing to fill the vacuum and courts continuing to define policy case by case.

Garlinghouse’s “big positive shift” comment captures the moment. The crypto industry has not won the fight. But it may have moved closer to a serious legislative breakthrough than it has been in months. For Ripple and its peers, that is enough to justify renewed optimism. For banks and skeptics, it is enough to intensify resistance.

For investors, the message is clear: crypto policy is now a market-moving event.

The next stage of digital asset adoption will not be determined only by token prices, ETF flows, or technological upgrades. It will also be shaped by whether Congress can create rules that allow innovation and investor protection to coexist. The CLARITY Act is the current test of that proposition.

Garlinghouse is betting that the industry should take the compromise, push the bill forward, and fight for improvements within a legal framework rather than remain trapped in regulatory uncertainty. That is a pragmatic position, and it may reflect the maturation of the crypto sector itself.

After years of demanding clarity, the industry may finally be close enough to face the harder question: what kind of clarity is it willing to accept?

For Ripple, for crypto markets, and for institutional investors, the answer could define the next chapter of U.S. digital asset finance.