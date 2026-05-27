The Rise of “Semiliquid” Funds:

(HedgeCo.Net) The alternative investment industry is entering a new distribution era, and the vehicle at the center of that transformation is the semiliquid fund.

For decades, private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and other alternative assets were built primarily for institutions. Pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and large family offices accepted the standard private-markets bargain: commit capital for a long period, allow the manager to call that capital over time, accept limited liquidity and receive access to assets that were not available in public markets.

That model worked well for sophisticated institutions. It matched long-term capital with long-term assets. It gave managers the ability to invest without the daily redemption pressure that governs mutual funds and ETFs. It also allowed institutional allocators to build diversified private-markets portfolios across vintage years, managers and strategies.

But that model was not designed for the wealth channel.

Financial advisors, high-net-worth investors and retail platforms generally need something more flexible. They want private-market exposure, but not always through a ten-year drawdown fund. They want access, but with simpler subscription mechanics. They want diversification, but without unpredictable capital calls. They want the return profile of private assets, but packaged in a structure that can fit into a client portfolio, an advisory platform and a modern reporting system.

That is the opening that semiliquid and evergreen funds are now racing to fill.

Semiliquid funds are designed to sit between fully liquid public-market vehicles and traditional closed-end private funds. They typically allow periodic subscriptions and periodic repurchase offers, often monthly or quarterly, while investing in assets that may themselves be illiquid. Evergreen funds, meanwhile, are designed to remain open continuously rather than operate on a fixed fund life. Together, these structures have become one of the most important product innovations in the alternative investment industry.

The growth is no longer theoretical. Industry research cited by IQ-EQ shows that the number of semiliquid products nearly doubled between 2020 and 2024, while assets under management nearly tripled to $349 billion. Deloitte-related forecasts cited by industry sources suggest semiliquid fund assets could reach roughly $4.1 trillion by 2030, highlighting how quickly the market believes retail and wealth-channel demand could scale.

For Blackstone, Blue Owl and other major alternative asset managers, the logic is clear. Institutional fundraising remains large, but many of the fastest-growing pools of new capital are now sitting inside private wealth, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, model portfolios and retirement-adjacent platforms. If alternatives are going to become a normal part of individual investor portfolios, managers need products that look and feel more accessible than the traditional limited partnership.

That is why semiliquid funds have become a strategic priority. They are not merely another wrapper. They are the mechanism through which private markets are being translated for the advisor-led wealth channel.

The opportunity is enormous. Cerulli Associates projected that retail assets in private markets could reach $3.7 trillion by 2029, and Franklin Templeton’s institutional research has cited PitchBook estimates that global evergreen assets could rise from $2.7 trillion to $4.4 trillion by 2029, with wealth-focused evergreen funds growing at 20% annually toward $1 trillion.

That projected growth explains the intensity of the race. The largest alternative asset managers are no longer competing only for pension mandates or sovereign wealth allocations. They are competing for shelf space inside advisor platforms, model portfolios and family-office allocations. They are competing for the right to become the default private-market allocation in the client portfolios of millions of affluent investors.

Blackstone has been one of the most visible leaders in this market. The firm has spent years building retail-oriented alternatives platforms across real estate, private credit and other strategies. Its success helped prove that large managers could raise substantial capital from individual investors through advisor channels. IQ-EQ noted that Blackstone saw $23 billion of inflows into semi-liquid products aimed at retail investors in 2024, underscoring the scale of demand when brand, distribution and product structure align.

Blue Owl has followed a similar strategic path, building a large credit platform and emphasizing products designed for broader access to private markets. Blue Owl’s credit platform reported more than $159 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, reflecting the scale of its direct lending and BDC franchise.

The broader industry message is unmistakable: the wealth channel is no longer a side business for private markets. It is becoming one of the main growth engines.

Semiliquid funds solve a real distribution problem. In the old model, a financial advisor might have struggled to fit traditional private equity or private credit funds into a client portfolio. Minimums were often high. Paperwork was complex. Capital calls were difficult to manage. Reporting could lag. Liquidity was limited. Education requirements were significant. Many clients were not comfortable committing money to a ten-year vehicle, even if they understood the return potential.

The new model offers a more convenient entry point. Investors can subscribe more easily. Advisors can allocate within a portfolio construction framework. Platforms can standardize access. Managers can raise capital continuously rather than waiting for periodic fund closings. The vehicle becomes easier to explain, easier to distribute and easier to scale.

But the word “semiliquid” also creates a risk.

The assets inside these funds are often private loans, private equity interests, real estate holdings, infrastructure assets, asset-backed finance positions or other investments that cannot be sold overnight without potential pricing pressure. The fund may offer periodic liquidity, but the underlying portfolio is not necessarily liquid. That distinction is now becoming one of the most important issues in private markets.

Semiliquid does not mean fully liquid. It means limited liquidity, typically subject to redemption gates, repurchase limits, board discretion or available cash. When markets are calm and redemption requests are modest, the structure can work well. But when investors rush for the exits, the limits become highly visible.

That is exactly what has made semiliquid private credit and real estate funds a major story in 2026. WealthManagement.com reported that redemption requests have surged at some semiliquid private credit funds, forcing investors to confront the limitations of the “semi-liquid” label. The issue is not simply whether the underlying loans are performing. It is whether investors understood that redemption windows do not guarantee immediate exit at scale.

This is the central tension of the entire product category. Semiliquid funds are designed to make private markets more accessible, but they cannot change the liquidity profile of the underlying assets. A direct loan to a private company does not become as liquid as a public bond simply because it is placed inside a more user-friendly vehicle. A private real estate asset does not become liquid because a fund offers quarterly repurchases. A portfolio of private equity interests does not become a daily-traded instrument because it is distributed through an advisor platform.

The wrapper improves access. It does not eliminate asset-liability mismatch.

That mismatch is now under scrutiny from investors, advisors, regulators and competitors. The question is no longer whether private markets should be opened to a broader investor base. The question is how they should be opened, what disclosures are required, and whether the term “semiliquid” gives investors a false sense of flexibility.

This matters because alternatives are being introduced to a new audience. Institutional investors generally understand that private assets require patience. They also have large portfolios and long time horizons. Individual investors may understand the concept at a high level, but they are more likely to react emotionally during volatility, especially if they expected access to their money and then discover that redemptions are capped.

That is why advisor education is becoming just as important as product design. A semiliquid fund can be suitable when clients understand the trade-off: the potential for private-market income, diversification or enhanced returns in exchange for limited liquidity. It becomes problematic when clients believe they are buying something that behaves like a mutual fund.

For managers, the next phase of the market will be won or lost on trust. The firms that can clearly explain liquidity limits, valuation mechanics, portfolio composition, risk exposure and redemption policies will have an advantage. The firms that oversell flexibility may face reputational damage when stress periods arrive.

The industry is already moving in that direction. Citi’s 2025 private markets report noted that semiliquid fund net assets reached $344 billion in 2024, up from $215 billion in 2022, and that wealth investors are accessing these funds primarily through financial advisers rather than directly.

That advisor-led access point is crucial. It means the distribution battle will not be won only by performance. It will be won by education, platform integration, due diligence support, reporting quality and advisor confidence. Private-market managers are increasingly competing like asset-management brands, not just institutional general partners.

Blackstone, Blue Owl, Apollo, KKR, Ares, Carlyle, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane and many others are building products, partnerships and education platforms designed for this new world. Some are focusing on private credit. Others are focusing on private equity, infrastructure, real estate or diversified alternatives. Still others are using model portfolios, feeder structures, interval funds, tender-offer funds or non-traded vehicles to reach advisors and clients.

The result is a major transformation of alternative investment distribution.

In the institutional world, fundraising was episodic. A manager launched a fund, gathered commitments, invested over a period of years, harvested assets and returned capital. In the semiliquid world, fundraising is continuous. Capital can come in regularly, and redemption management becomes part of the operating model. That changes how managers think about portfolio construction, cash management, deal pacing and liquidity reserves.

For private credit managers, semiliquid structures can be especially powerful because the asset class naturally produces income. Direct lending portfolios generate interest payments, which can support distributions and help manage cash flows. That income profile is one reason private credit has become one of the leading categories for retail alternatives.

But private credit also illustrates the risk. Loans are not listed securities. They may be valued using models, comparable transactions and manager judgment. If credit conditions deteriorate, investors may request redemptions just as liquidity becomes more valuable. The fund must then balance fairness between redeeming investors and remaining shareholders. Gates and repurchase limits are not a flaw in the structure; they are part of the structure. But they can still create frustration when investors want cash quickly.

Private real estate has already lived through a version of this problem. Non-traded real estate vehicles faced redemption pressure when interest rates rose, property valuations came under pressure and investors sought liquidity. The lesson from that cycle is now being applied across private credit and other semiliquid categories: liquidity promises must be carefully matched to asset reality.

The broader democratization of private markets is still likely to continue. Adams Street’s 2026 advisor outlook found that 70% of financial advisors expect a greater share of their clients to have more exposure to private markets over the next three years, up from 67% the year before.

That advisor demand is not accidental. Public markets have become more concentrated. Many companies stay private longer. Traditional stock-bond portfolios have faced periodic volatility from inflation, interest rates and geopolitical risk. Wealth clients are increasingly asking for access to the same asset classes used by institutions. Advisors, in turn, are looking for differentiated tools to serve high-net-worth clients.

Semiliquid funds answer that demand with a product that is easier to allocate to than a traditional institutional fund. But as the category scales, the industry will need a more mature conversation around suitability.

Not every client needs semiliquid private credit. Not every portfolio should include private equity. Not every investor can tolerate redemption limits. The strongest use case is likely for clients with long-term capital, sufficient liquidity elsewhere and a clear understanding that private-market exposure is meant to be held through cycles.

That portfolio-construction point is critical. Semiliquid funds should not be treated as cash substitutes. They should not be treated as short-term yield vehicles. They should not be sold as low-risk alternatives to public bonds without a careful explanation of valuation, credit and liquidity risk. They are long-term alternative investments with partial liquidity features, not fully liquid savings products.

The most sophisticated advisors will frame them that way.

From a strategic standpoint, semiliquid funds also represent a major fee opportunity for asset managers. Traditional public-market management fees have been under pressure for years due to ETFs, passive investing and scale competition. Private-market fees remain more attractive. By creating vehicles that bring private-market economics into the wealth channel, alternative managers can expand their fee base while diversifying away from purely institutional fundraising cycles.

That is one reason the competitive stakes are so high. The largest alternative managers are trying to build durable retail franchises, not simply launch one-off products. They want brand recognition with advisors. They want placement on wealth platforms. They want model-portfolio inclusion. They want recurring inflows from clients who rebalance into alternatives as a normal part of portfolio construction.

In that sense, semiliquid funds could do for private markets what ETFs did for public markets: create a scalable distribution format that changes investor behavior. The comparison is imperfect because ETFs are generally liquid and transparent, while semiliquid private-market vehicles are not. But the distribution impact could be similarly significant. Once advisors become comfortable allocating to these structures, private-market exposure may become a routine part of high-net-worth portfolio design.

The regulatory environment will determine how far that trend can go. Policymakers are generally open to broader access, but they are also sensitive to retail investor harm. The more semiliquid funds grow, the more regulators will scrutinize disclosures, valuations, fees, conflicts, distribution practices and liquidity terminology. The industry should expect more attention, not less.

That is not necessarily negative. Better standards could strengthen the category. Clearer disclosures could protect investors. More consistent reporting could help advisors compare products. Stronger education could reduce panic during redemption periods. A more mature framework could ultimately make semiliquid funds more durable.

The risk is that the industry moves too fast. If managers chase assets aggressively and advisors sell these funds as liquid alternatives rather than illiquid strategies with periodic repurchase features, the next market stress could produce a backlash. That backlash could slow adoption, damage brands and invite tighter regulation.

The winners will likely be the firms that balance ambition with discipline. Scale matters, but so does product design. Brand matters, but so does transparency. Distribution matters, but so does investor alignment. The best semiliquid funds will not simply gather the most assets. They will manage the liquidity promise with care.

For Blackstone and Blue Owl, the rise of semiliquid funds is both an opportunity and a test. Their platforms, brands and distribution relationships put them in a strong position to capture wealth-channel demand. But their visibility also makes them central to the debate over whether private markets can be responsibly democratized.

If semiliquid funds perform well through volatility, honor their stated liquidity frameworks and educate investors effectively, they could become a permanent fixture in advisor portfolios. If they disappoint investors during stress periods, the label itself could become controversial.

That is why the rise of semiliquid funds is one of the defining alternative investment stories of 2026. It sits at the intersection of private credit, wealth management, investor access, liquidity risk and the future of asset-manager growth.

The old private-markets model was built around institutions that understood illiquidity. The new model is being built around individuals who want access but still value flexibility. Semiliquid funds are the bridge between those worlds.

The bridge is attracting enormous capital. It is also carrying enormous expectations.

For the alternative investment industry, the challenge is now clear: democratize private markets without disguising their risks. If managers can get that balance right, semiliquid funds may become one of the most important growth channels in global asset management. If they get it wrong, the very word “semiliquid” could become the next flashpoint in the debate over retail access to alternatives.