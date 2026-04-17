The 24/7 Market Revolution: How Crypto Funds Are Redefining Equity and Commodity Trading:

(HedgeCo.Net) A structural shift is quietly unfolding across global financial markets. A new wave of “crypto-native” hedge funds—firms originally built to trade digital assets around the clock—are now expanding aggressively into traditional equities and commodities, bringing with them a fundamentally different operating model: 24/7 trading.

This evolution is more than a simple asset class expansion. It represents a potential re-architecture of how markets function, how liquidity is accessed, and how alpha is generated. As these firms begin to deploy capital across asset classes that have historically been constrained by fixed trading hours, they are challenging one of the most entrenched assumptions in finance: that markets sleep.

From Crypto Roots to Cross-Asset Ambitions

Crypto hedge funds were born in an environment that never closes. Unlike traditional exchanges such as the NYSE or CME, digital asset markets operate continuously, with price discovery occurring in real time across global venues. This has forced crypto-native firms to develop infrastructure capable of monitoring, analyzing, and executing trades at any hour.

Over the past decade, these capabilities have matured into a competitive advantage. Crypto funds have built systems that integrate real-time data ingestion, automated execution, and continuous risk management—tools that are increasingly being repurposed for traditional markets.

The motivation for expansion is clear. As digital asset markets have matured, opportunities for outsized returns have become more competitive. At the same time, traditional asset classes—equities, commodities, and even fixed income—offer significantly larger pools of liquidity.

By applying their 24/7 trading infrastructure to these markets, crypto funds are attempting to capture inefficiencies that arise outside standard trading hours.

The Case for 24/7 Trading in Traditional Markets

At first glance, the idea of 24/7 trading in equities and commodities may seem impractical. After all, these markets are deeply embedded in regulatory frameworks and operational structures designed around fixed trading sessions.

However, several factors are converging to make continuous trading not only feasible but increasingly attractive:

1. Globalization of Capital Flows

Financial markets are no longer confined to regional boundaries. Institutional investors operate across time zones, and capital flows continuously between markets in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The traditional model—where U.S. equities trade from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time—creates gaps in price discovery. News events occurring outside these hours can lead to significant price adjustments at market open, often resulting in volatility and missed opportunities.

Crypto funds, accustomed to continuous trading, see these gaps as inefficiencies to be exploited.

2. Technological Infrastructure

Advances in trading technology have reduced many of the barriers to continuous market access. Electronic communication networks (ECNs), alternative trading systems (ATS), and dark pools already facilitate trading outside standard hours, albeit with limited liquidity.

Crypto-native firms are leveraging these platforms, along with proprietary systems, to execute trades in extended sessions. In some cases, they are also participating in emerging venues designed specifically for 24/7 trading of tokenized equities and commodities.

3. Rise of Tokenization

One of the most significant enablers of 24/7 trading is the tokenization of traditional assets. By representing equities and commodities as blockchain-based tokens, these assets can be traded on decentralized platforms that operate continuously.

While still in its early stages, tokenization has the potential to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional markets, allowing for seamless, round-the-clock trading.

Strategy Evolution: From Arbitrage to Alpha Generation

Crypto funds entering traditional markets are not simply replicating existing strategies—they are adapting them to a new context.

Cross-Market Arbitrage

One of the most straightforward opportunities lies in arbitrage between different trading sessions. For example, a stock listed in the U.S. may have related instruments trading in foreign markets or derivatives markets during off-hours.

Crypto funds can exploit price discrepancies between these venues, using their continuous trading capabilities to capture arbitrage opportunities that traditional funds may miss.

Event-Driven Trading

News does not adhere to market hours. Earnings announcements, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic data releases often occur outside standard trading sessions.

Crypto-native funds, with their always-on infrastructure, are well positioned to react immediately to such events, potentially gaining an edge over competitors who must wait for markets to open.

Liquidity Provision

In extended trading sessions, liquidity is often thinner, leading to wider bid-ask spreads. This creates opportunities for firms willing to provide liquidity, earning returns through market-making activities.

Crypto funds, many of which have experience as liquidity providers in digital asset markets, are applying these skills to traditional assets.

Challenges and Risks

Despite its potential, the transition to 24/7 trading in traditional markets is not without challenges.

1. Liquidity Constraints

Extended trading sessions typically exhibit lower liquidity than regular hours. This can result in higher volatility and increased transaction costs, particularly for large trades.

Crypto funds must carefully manage these dynamics to avoid adverse price movements.

2. Regulatory Complexity

Traditional markets are subject to extensive regulation, which varies across jurisdictions. The introduction of 24/7 trading raises questions about market oversight, investor protection, and systemic risk.

Regulators are still grappling with how to adapt existing frameworks to accommodate continuous trading.

3. Operational Risk

Maintaining a 24/7 trading operation requires robust systems and processes. From cybersecurity to risk management, the demands on infrastructure are significant.

Crypto funds, while experienced in this regard, must ensure that their systems can handle the complexities of traditional markets.

Implications for Traditional Hedge Funds

The entry of crypto-native funds into equities and commodities is likely to have far-reaching implications for the broader hedge fund industry.

Increased Competition

Traditional funds may find themselves competing with firms that operate on a fundamentally different time horizon. The ability to trade continuously could provide a significant advantage in certain strategies.

Pressure to Innovate

As 24/7 trading gains traction, traditional funds may need to invest in new technology and infrastructure to remain competitive. This could accelerate the adoption of automation, machine learning, and real-time data analytics.

Shift in Market Dynamics

Continuous trading could alter the dynamics of price discovery, volatility, and liquidity. Over time, this may lead to a more integrated global market, with fewer distinctions between trading sessions.

The Role of Institutional Investors

Institutional investors are watching these developments closely. While many have been cautious about entering crypto markets, the application of crypto-native strategies to traditional assets may be more palatable.

For allocators, the key question is whether these strategies can deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns. If successful, they could become an important component of diversified portfolios.

Looking Ahead: A New Market Paradigm?

The concept of 24/7 trading in traditional markets is still in its early stages, but the direction of travel is clear. As technology continues to evolve and regulatory frameworks adapt, the barriers to continuous trading are likely to diminish.

Crypto funds, with their head start in this domain, are well positioned to lead the transition. However, their success will depend on their ability to navigate the complexities of traditional markets while maintaining the advantages that have defined their approach.

Conclusion: The End of Market Hours?

The expansion of crypto-native hedge funds into equities and commodities marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial markets. By bringing 24/7 trading to asset classes that have long been constrained by fixed hours, these firms are challenging the status quo and opening the door to a new paradigm.

Whether this transformation unfolds gradually or accelerates rapidly remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the concept of “market hours” is no longer as rigid as it once was.

For investors, the implications are profound. In a world where markets never close, the opportunities—and the risks—are constant. Navigating this landscape will require new strategies, new tools, and a willingness to embrace change.

As the lines between crypto and traditional finance continue to blur, one thing is certain: the future of trading is not bound by the clock.