The Individual Stock “Alpha” Resurgence: Why Investors Are Moving Past ETFs in the Age of AI:

(HedgeCo.Net) A notable shift is underway across the alternative investment landscape: investors are increasingly turning away from broad-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and reallocating capital toward individual “conviction” stocks, particularly those tied to artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies. According to new survey data from SoFi, approximately 31% of alternative-leaning investors are actively reducing exposure to passive index products in favor of targeted equity positions designed to generate alpha.

This trend marks a significant evolution in investor behavior. After more than a decade in which passive investing dominated flows and reshaped market structure, a growing cohort of investors is rediscovering the appeal of active stock selection. At the core of this shift is a belief that the current market environment—defined by rapid technological disruption, macro uncertainty, and increasing dispersion—offers fertile ground for alpha generation.

From Passive Dominance to Active Opportunity

The rise of ETFs has been one of the defining developments in modern finance. Over the past two decades, passive investing has attracted trillions of dollars in inflows, driven by its low cost, transparency, and simplicity. Broad market indices such as the S&P 500 have become the default allocation for both institutional and retail investors.

However, the very success of passive investing has created new challenges. As capital has flowed into index funds, market concentration has increased, with a small number of mega-cap companies accounting for a disproportionate share of index performance. This concentration has, in turn, reduced the effectiveness of broad-based diversification.

In this environment, investors are beginning to question whether passive strategies can continue to deliver the same level of returns. The answer, increasingly, appears to be no—at least not without accepting heightened concentration risk.

The resurgence of individual stock investing reflects a growing recognition that alpha opportunities are re-emerging, particularly in sectors undergoing rapid transformation.

AI as the Catalyst for Alpha Generation

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a central theme in global markets, driving both innovation and investment flows. Companies at the forefront of AI development—ranging from semiconductor manufacturers to cloud infrastructure providers—have delivered outsized returns, attracting significant investor attention.

The appeal of AI-related stocks lies not only in their growth potential but also in the complexity of the underlying technology. Unlike more mature sectors, where information is widely disseminated and pricing is efficient, AI remains a rapidly evolving field with significant information asymmetry.

This creates opportunities for investors who are willing to conduct deep fundamental research and develop high-conviction views. By identifying winners and losers within the AI ecosystem, investors can potentially generate returns that exceed those available through passive exposure.

Moreover, the impact of AI is not limited to a single sector. It is reshaping industries ranging from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and logistics, creating a broad array of investment opportunities.

The Return of Stock Picking

The renewed interest in individual stocks represents a broader revival of active management principles. For much of the past decade, stock picking was viewed as a losing proposition, as passive strategies consistently outperformed many active managers.

However, the current environment is different. Increased volatility, macro uncertainty, and sector-specific disruptions are creating greater dispersion in returns—a key prerequisite for successful stock picking.

Hedge funds and active managers are particularly well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. Firms such as Citadel, Point72, and Millennium Management have long emphasized fundamental research and high-conviction positions as core components of their strategies.

As individual investors increasingly adopt similar approaches, the distinction between institutional and retail investing is beginning to blur.

Conviction Over Diversification

One of the most striking aspects of the current shift is the emphasis on conviction over diversification. Rather than spreading capital across a broad range of assets, investors are increasingly concentrating their portfolios in a smaller number of high-confidence positions.

This approach carries both potential rewards and risks. On the positive side, concentrated portfolios can generate significant returns if the underlying investments perform well. On the negative side, they can also lead to greater volatility and drawdowns.

The decision to pursue a high-conviction strategy often reflects a strong belief in specific themes or sectors. In the current environment, AI is the dominant theme, but other areas—such as energy transition, digital assets, and private credit—are also attracting attention.

The Role of Technology and Information Access

Advancements in technology have played a critical role in enabling the resurgence of individual stock investing. Today’s investors have access to an unprecedented amount of data, research, and analytical tools, allowing them to make more informed decisions.

Platforms offering real-time market data, advanced charting, and algorithmic insights have democratized access to information that was once the exclusive domain of institutional investors. This has leveled the playing field, empowering individuals to compete more effectively in the market.

At the same time, social media and online communities have become important sources of information and idea generation. While these channels can provide valuable insights, they also introduce new risks, including the potential for misinformation and herd behavior.

Challenges and Risks

Despite its appeal, the shift toward individual stock investing is not without challenges. Identifying alpha opportunities requires significant time, expertise, and discipline—qualities that not all investors possess.

Moreover, the increased focus on high-growth sectors such as AI can lead to elevated valuations, increasing the risk of corrections. Investors must be mindful of the potential for overexuberance and ensure that their investment decisions are grounded in fundamental analysis.

Another challenge is the psychological aspect of investing. High-conviction strategies can be emotionally demanding, particularly during periods of volatility. Maintaining discipline and avoiding impulsive decisions are critical to long-term success.

Implications for Asset Managers

The resurgence of individual stock investing has important implications for asset managers. Firms that have traditionally relied on passive strategies may need to adapt their offerings to meet changing investor preferences.

Active managers, on the other hand, have an opportunity to differentiate themselves by demonstrating their ability to generate alpha. This may involve developing new products, enhancing research capabilities, and leveraging technology to improve decision-making.

The trend also underscores the importance of education. As more investors move toward active strategies, there is a growing need for guidance on portfolio construction, risk management, and investment analysis.

A Hybrid Future?

While the shift toward individual stocks is gaining momentum, it is unlikely to completely displace passive investing. Instead, a hybrid approach may emerge, in which investors combine core passive allocations with satellite positions in high-conviction stocks.

This “core-satellite” strategy allows investors to benefit from the stability and diversification of passive investing while still capturing alpha opportunities through active positions.

Such an approach reflects the evolving nature of portfolio construction, as investors seek to balance risk and return in an increasingly complex market environment.

Conclusion

The resurgence of individual stock investing represents a significant shift in the investment landscape. Driven by the rise of AI, increased market dispersion, and advancements in technology, investors are rediscovering the potential for alpha generation through active strategies.

While the trend carries risks, it also offers opportunities for those willing to embrace a more hands-on approach to investing. As the market continues to evolve, the ability to identify and capitalize on high-conviction opportunities will become an increasingly important skill.

For now, one thing is clear: the era of passive dominance is being challenged, and individual stock “alpha” is back in focus.